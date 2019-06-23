Aaron Jeffrey

Ramberg

January 4, 1978 - June 12, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Aaron Jeffrey Ramberg, passed away on June 12, 2019. Aaron was born on January 4, 1978 in Tyler, TX to Claire Ramberg and Gary Ramberg. After graduating from Wurzburg High School, in Wurzburg, Germany, Aaron attended and graduated from Western State University in Gunnison, Colorado. He moved to Oklahoma City in 2001 and worked for the County as a probation officer, until he started having seizures. He worked the last 6 years for Sprouts, who was just wonderful, compassionate and understanding to the 3 neurological disorders he was dealing with.

Aaron loved the outdoors and especially loved his cat, Simon.

He was preceded in death by his Oma, Madeleine Urbansky; Aaron is survived by his mother, Claire; his father, Gary; sister, Laura McNeill and her husband, Clay; nephew, Greyson and niece, Maddie; many aunts, uncles and cousins; dear friends, Margaret and Betty Andrews, and Dawn Galavizz.

A Memorial will be held at Hahn-Cook/Street and Draper, on June 26th at 11:00 AM. His ashes will be scattered at a later date in the mountains in Gunnison, Colorado, where he always said he spent the happiest days of his life! In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation of Oklahoma, 720 W. Wilshire Blvd., # 109, Oklahoma City, OK 73116. RIP DEAR AARON! Published in The Oklahoman on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary