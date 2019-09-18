|
|
Abbey Marie McCoy EDMOND
Sept. 12, 1979 - Sept. 16, 2019
On September 16, 2019, Abbey Marie McCoy, loving mother of two children, Stevie and Greer, went to be with the Lord just days following her 40th birthday. She was born in Amarillo, TX on September 12, 1979 to Steve and Marcy McCoy, and was a 1998 graduate of Edmond Memorial High School.
Abbey and her mother operated a clothing store called Marcy & Abbey's for 12 years. Abbey had a flare for style and was always ahead of the newest fashions. She was a bold and outgoing sales person, challenging her customers to get out of their comfort zones. Abbey sincerely cared about people and made them feel important. Her laugh was contagious and that red lipstick smile and her twinkling eyes would light up every room. Abbey would say that her greatest accomplishment was having her two daughters. She loved them so dearly and they brought her immense joy.
Abbey will be remembered with love by her daughters, Stevie Simone Dickinson and Greer Lucille Dickinson; her parents, Steve and Marcy McCoy; her brother, Max and wife Kimberly McCoy; nephews, Miles and Garrett McCoy; niece, Karli McCoy; uncles and aunts, Charles and Becky Wilbanks, Mark and Rebecca McCoy and Brenda McCoy. Abbey is also survived by her loving partner, Kyle Copeland, as well as numerous other loving family members and many special friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Aleda Toma, Oncologist in Oklahoma City; and also, to Christ the King Mother's for their compassion and care.
She will be missed by all who knew her and forever remembered with love.
Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, at LifeChurch I-35 Edmond Campus. Donations may be given to the Christ the King Catholic School.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 18, 2019