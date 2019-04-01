Abbie Harriet Edmiston Smith

August 11, 1934 - March 28, 2019



LINDSAY

Abbie Harriet Edmiston Smith, of Lindsay, passed away in her home March 28, 2019, at the age of 84. She was born on Aug. 11, 1934, to John David Mechlin Edmiston & Lela Jewel Gresham Edmiston in Chickasha, OK, the last of six children. Harriet, as she was known, grew up in Chickasha. She attended Southwest School in the elementary grades, and graduated from Chickasha High School in 1952. She had been a member of the Chickette Pep Club while in high school, and could still sing the school song for Southwest School. She attended Oklahoma Baptist University on scholarship, and later attended Oklahoma College for Women, Central State University, and the University of Houston.

She married the love of her life, Gary Martin Smith, three months after they met, and three weeks after, Gary TOLD her he was going to marry her. They had one daughter, Holly, who was the light of her life.

Harriet and Gary made their home in Lindsay, OK, then moved to Texas, living in Alvin, Port Lavaca, and Cleveland. They came back to Lindsay in Oct. of 1981, where, side by side, they started the Shopper News Note. It quickly became the largest weekly publication in Oklahoma, and Harriet was the business manager and bookkeeper.

Wherever they were, they made a happy home, and used humor regularly in their daily life. Harriet was particularly fond of a good practical joke, and routinely pulled them on her husband and daughter. She made the best fried chicken on Earth, was sharp as a tack, knew her Bible forward and backward, loved working in the yard, had a sparkling sense of humor, and was a technology hound. She always had to have the latest in iphones, and loved using her Apple Watch.

She was preceeded in death by her parents; her mother- and father-in-law, Grace and Hershel Smith; her brothers, John David Edmiston, Jr., William Todd Edmiston and wife Mary Ellen Anderson Edmiston, and Robert Edmiston and wife Sara JoAnn Davis Edmiston; her sister, Ruby Grayson Edmiston DeKinder and husband E.L. "Major" DeKinder; sister-in-law, Ursula LaQuita Smith Pohl and husband Robert Fred Pohl; brother-in-law, Raus Lanford Smith; one nephew, Donald Lawrence DeKinder and wife Edy DeLeon DeKinder; and her beloved husband of 54 years and five days, Gary Martin Smith.

Harriet is survived by her daughter, Holly Belknap and husband William, a granddaughter, Cristi Belknap, a great-grandson, Gunnar Belknap, all of Lindsay; also, by one sister-in-law, Phyllis Smith; and nieces, Diane Stinson, Cathy Schweitzer and husband David, Teresa Austian and husband Keith, Susan Broomfield and Glen Butler, and Kristin Sorenson and husband Jesse; nephews, Kerry Smith and wife Charee and Mark Smith and wife Kelli; great-niece, Cynthia Patey and husband Tommy; and great-nephew, Jerry DeKinder; along with many other great- nieces and nephews.

She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Green Hill Cemetery in Lindsay on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Danny Daniels officiating. Graveside Services are under the direction of John W. Williams of Winans Funeral Home, Maysville, OK.