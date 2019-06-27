Adalee Richardson

July 21, 1925 - June 24, 2019



BETHANY

Adalee (Vaughn) Richardson, of Bethany, OK, passed away on June 24, 2019. Adalee was born to Ray and Ada (Griffin) Stinson in Wentworth, Missouri on July 21, 1925. Adalee was an avid gardener and was an active member of the Halstead Senior Center in Halstead, KS. Adalee sang in the church choir singing specials at the Pleasant Valley Church in Bentley, KS. Adalee and Harley Richardson married on May 10, 2014 in El Reno, OK. They met each other when Harley met his late wife, Bonnie, for the first time in 1942. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Vaughn; her sisters, Marjory and Louise; her brothers, Harlan and Charles. Adalee is survived by her husband, Harley Richardson of Bethany, OK; her daughters, Joyce Becker and her husband Dale of Siloam Springs, AR and Carolyn Shaver and her husband Greg of Augusta, KS; her step-children, George Harley Richardson of Tulsa, OK, Linda Hagan of Mustang, OK, Nancy Gaines of Anchorage, AK and Margaret Best of Spring, TX; as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 27, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, June 28, at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, near Bentley, Kansas. The family would like to give a special thank you to Physicians Choice Hospice and to Brookdale Village for their excellent care of Adalee. Published in The Oklahoman on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary