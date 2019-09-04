|
Adam Crawford EDMOND
Sep. 7, 1988 - Aug. 30, 2019
Adam Lawrence Crawford, 30, Edmond, OK, died tragically Friday, August 30, 2019. Adam was born Sep. 7, 1988, in Norman, Oklahoma and was a lifelong Oklahoma resident. He received an Associate Degree in Wind Turbine Engineering from OSU OKC and was a current student at UCO working toward his Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering. Adam was an avid baseball player, Boston Red Sox fan and music lover. He is survived by his mother and father, Denise and Darrell Crawford of Edmond; two brothers, Alex and Aaron Crawford; his beloved nephew, Kamden; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald Reneau and Jack and Norma Crawford. Services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Sep. 6, at Matthews Funeral Home Chapel, 601 S. Kelly, Edmond, OK 73003. Minister Keaton Givens will preside. Casual attire encouraged. Contribu-tions in memory of Adam may be made to: NorthCare Adult & Family Services, 2617 General Pershing Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73107. Contact the staff at [email protected] or (405) 235-5603.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 4, 2019