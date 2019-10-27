|
|
Adeline Joan Mathes OKLAHOMA CITY
May 4, 1932 - Oct. 21, 2019
Adeline Joan Mathes was born May 4, 1932, in Woodward, OK. She was the second of 12 children born to Dolly Josephine Cadwell and Fred Lawrence Dodd. Joan passed away on Oct. 21, 2019, at her home in Oklahoma City. Joan started work at an early age working at a cafe in Woodward. On April 25, 1947, at the age of 14, nine days before her 15th birthday, she married Lafayette Embree Mathes. They were married 63 years at the time of his passing in 2010. Joan moved to several different states over a number of years with Lafe, and during those years, they had five sons. Joan and Lafe finally settled down in Del City, and she went to work at Western Electric. After working there several years, she left that job and went on the road driving an 18-wheeler with Lafe. She did that several years, but eventually, came back home and went back to work at Western Electric-AT&T-Lucent. She retired from there with over 25 years of service. Joan was an excellent cook. Her cinnamon rolls would melt in your mouth. When she made bread, she had to make 10 or 12 loaves so everyone could have one. She always filled little sacks with goodies to take home, especially for the little ones. Joan is survived by daughter-in-law, Anna; two sons and their wives, Stergus & Darla and Dennis & Brenda. She is also survived by grandchildren, Ashley, Amy, Daniel, Candice, Lafe, and Riley; and seven great-grandchildren; also, sisters, Shirley Branson, June Allen, Claris Miller, Pearl Bozarth, and Darla Marran; and one brother, Max Dodd. Preceding her in death were husband, Lafe; sons, Charles, Clyde, and Fred; daughter-in-law, Sandra; grandson, Adam; sister, Dixie Waddel; brothers, Clyde, Leon, Raymond, and Ronnie; and both of her parents. She also leaves behind her two dogs, Jim and Deb; several chickens she loved, with a special fondness for her rooster, "Jack." She will be buried in the Elmwood Cemetery in Woodward, OK with Graveside Services at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Joan, thank you for all the love you gave to each of us. We will carry that love in our hearts forever. We will miss you always. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 27, 2019