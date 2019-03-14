Adeline Wagner

February 26, 1919 - March 12, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Adeline Wagner, loving mother, grandmother, great g randmother, and great great grandmother, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 12, 2019. Born February 26, 1919, she celebrated her 100th Birthday with family and friends shortly before she went to heaven. She was one of fourteen children born to Angela and Francisco Federico.

Addie was born and raised in Tombstone, Arizona. She married John Frederick in 1936, and the couple made their home in southern California. Twice widowed, she moved to Oklahoma in 1989 and made her home in Bethany for many years.

Addie gave her heart to Jesus in 1971 while visiting First Southern Baptist Church in Del City. She loved her Heritage Baptist Church family and her former Bethany Nazarene Church family.

Addie is survived by her daughters, Norma Garrett and Patricia Cochran; her son, Richard Frederick; and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren too numerous to mention. She was predeceased by her husbands, John Frederick and Joe Wagner as well as her daughter, Carol Fleming.

She will be dearly missed by all who knew her and enjoyed her sharp wit.

Services will be 10 A.M. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Heritage Baptist Church located at 14317 North Council Road in Oklahoma City. To share a memory or condolence, visit:

Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 14, 2019