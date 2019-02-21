Al Alfonso

October 7, 1930 - February 18, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Alfred Anthony "Al" Alfonso, 88, died February 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 7, 1930 in Rutland, Vermont to Salvatore and Mary Alfonso. Al served our country in the U.S. Air Force where he proudly earned a Bronze Star. He was a graduate of Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa. While attending Spartan , he met his devoted wife, Maxine during a dinner at t he famous "Pines Restaurant". He worked for the FAA for 33 years before his retirement. Al has been a long time devoted member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. He will be remem-bered for his sense of humor, kindness, and positive attitude. Whether you needed a fishing buddy or your car fixed, he was willing with a big smile. Al enjoyed eating breakfast out with his buddies and serving Meals on Wheels but his most cherished activity was spending time with his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his devotion to family and friends.

His parents and a brother, Joseph, preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Maxine Alfonso; three children, Anthony Alfonso and wife Alison and their son Matthew Robertson, Justina Alfonso and her daughter Christina Alfonso, and Todd Alfonso and wife Sophia and their children Jessica Thompson and husband Matthew, Christopher Alfonso, Emily Alfonso and Ethan Alfonso. He is also survived by three great-grandsons, Jude, Jonah and Jensen Thompson; three sisters, Carmel Cioffi, and Mary Henrichon, Yolanda Clopton; and two sisters-in-law, Anne Alfonso and Jan Culver and husband Jim; as well as his extended family, especially his beloved nieces and nephews.

Those wishing to view may do so from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. before the service which will begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019, at the Smith & Kernke N. May Chapel with a reception to follow. Al will be laid to rest privately at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery. Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary