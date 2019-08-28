|
OKLAHOMA CITY
Al DeWayne
Southerland
August 26, 1949 - August 24, 2019
On August 24, 2019, DeWayne took his talents to a new location: Heaven. Al DeWayne Southerland was born on August 26, 1949 in Denison, TX to Jefferson and Edith Southerland and was big brother to Dennis. He graduated from Bells High School in Bells, TX in 1967. At a 4-H Club meeting in Sherman, TX, he met the love of his life, Patricia Ann Mosley. They were married June 6, 1969 and just celebrated 50 years together. DeWayne and Pat were blessed with 3 children: Ginger Shoemake (Scott) of Bixby, OK, Greg Southerland of Broken Arrow, OK and Gary Southerland (Amy) of Jacksonville, FL and 5 grandchildren: Morgan, Garrison and Amelia Shoemake, Lauren Southerland, and Garrett Southerland. DeWayne worked for many years at Gibson's in Ardmore, Altus and OKC, running the sporting goods department and managing the stores. He was a minister of the church for almost 50 years, preaching the gospel all around Oklahoma. He loved God and His church, his family, the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers and the OKC Thunder. He had a big heart and never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed but we look forward to the day when we will see him again. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday August 31 at 10:00am at North MacArthur Church of Christ, OKC.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 28, 2019