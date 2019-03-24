Alan Curtis Malone

September 23, 1957 - March 11. 2019



DALLAS, TEXAS

Alan Curtis Malone, of Dallas, Texas, passed away on March 11, 2019 at the age of 61. He was born at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia on September 23, 1957 to an Air Forc e family and consequently moved frequently. Al lived in Virginia, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas. He graduated from Del City High School in 1975 and from the University of Oklahoma in 1980. Al owned and operated Lawn Ranger Landscaping for the past 25 years in the Dallas metroplex. He was a sports expert and huge OU and Mavericks fan who was known as "Al from Prosper" and later "Al from the Metro" on sports talk radio shows. He loved animals and always found room for another stray cat or dog. Al loved life to the fullest and he always had a positive attitude. He shared the last fifteen years with the love of his life and soulmate, Bertie Ward. Al was preceded in death by his father William Curtis Malone. Al is survived by Bertie Ward of Dallas, his mother, Margarette Malone of Del City, his sister, Beth and Ed Garrison of McKinney, Texas, brother Mike and Judy Malone of Oklahoma City and many loving family members and friends. His funeral was March 15, 2019 in Allen, Texas. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary