Jan. 9, 1957 - Sep. 5, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Alan Morti, 62, of Derby KS, passed away on September 5, 2019. Alan was born in Odessa, Texas on January 9, 1957. He worked for Coates Field Service Inc. for over 19 years. One of his major achievements was publishing two fiction books, The Magic of Three and The Girl of the Crayon Dreams. Alan is survived by his mother, Marilynn Morti; brother, Eric Morti and family; special friends, Debra Austin and Sarah Draper; and other family and friends.
Alan is preceded in death by his father, Leonard Morti, and special friend, Robert Pittenridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to: Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park, 2920 Paseo, Oklahoma City OK 73103. A celebration of life will be held in the near future.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 15, 2019
