ALBERT DOUTHITT

Albert Logan Douthitt
June 27, 1929 - Sept. 4, 2019

MIDWEST CITY
Major Albert Logan "AL" Douthitt, Retired, Midwest City, died on Sept. 4, 2019. AL was born June 27, 1929, in Miami, OK, graduated from Miami High School in 1947, and attended OU, graduating in 1951. He joined the Air Force and became an information officer, retiring from Tinker Air Force Base in 1977. AL married Helen Virginia Maley in Miami on Feb. 21, 1959. He is survived by his wife and a host of loving family. The Funeral will be at the Barnes Frederich Funeral Home in Midwest City, OK on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at 10 a.m., followed by burial at the Fort Gibson Military Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 8, 2019
