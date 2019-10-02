|
Albert "Timmy" Lee MOORE, OK
Sep. 29, 1959 - Sep. 16, 2019
Timmy was born in Oklahoma City, OK on September 29, 1959 to Albert Lloyd Lee and Lora Marie Heide Lee. He was a musician and lived in Oklahoma City and Moore. He is preceded in death by both parents and a sister Gweneva "Gwen" Lee Shelton. He is survived by two sisters, Gwendy Lee Erwin and Lisa Lee Cawthon, both of Oklahoma City, OK, many nieces and nephews, and his two dogs Gentry and Whisper. Memorial service will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at South Lindsay Baptist Church, 3300 S. Lindsay Ave., Oklahoma City, OK. For additional information and picture visit:
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 2, 2019