Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Lindsay Baptist Church
3300 S Lindsay Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73129
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
South Lindsay Baptist Church
3300 S. Lindsay Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALBERT LEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALBERT LEE


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Albert "Timmy" Lee
Sep. 29, 1959 - Sep. 16, 2019

MOORE, OK
Timmy was born in Oklahoma City, OK on September 29, 1959 to Albert Lloyd Lee and Lora Marie Heide Lee. He was a musician and lived in Oklahoma City and Moore. He is preceded in death by both parents and a sister Gweneva "Gwen" Lee Shelton. He is survived by two sisters, Gwendy Lee Erwin and Lisa Lee Cawthon, both of Oklahoma City, OK, many nieces and nephews, and his two dogs Gentry and Whisper. Memorial service will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at South Lindsay Baptist Church, 3300 S. Lindsay Ave., Oklahoma City, OK. For additional information and picture visit:

signaturecremations.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.