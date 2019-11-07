Home

Buchanan Funeral Service
8712 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
(405) 722-5262
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Buchanan Funeral Service
8712 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Kelham Baptist Church
Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
3:30 PM
Wetumka Cemetery
Wetumka, OK
ALBERTA DARKS


1919 - 2019
Alberta "Dickie"
Darks
February 15, 1919-November 1, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Dickie was born in Harrison, AR to Albert Parsely and Elizabeth (Cunningham). She
was very creative and loved doing things that were artsy. When she was 14 years old she de-signed and made her own winter coat. Dickie was an active member of Kelham Baptist Church and had a beautiful singing voice. She was an avid reader and loved working in the garden and putting together jigsaw puzzles. Dickie married Willard Darks on February 12, 1939. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 3 sisters, Leah Allen, Edra Tilley, and Lorees Pearson. Dickie is survived by her daughter, Diana Darks and husband Pete Brunel; grandchildren, Kevin Brunel and fiancé Julie Johnston, Keely and husband Tom Asbury; 2 great-grandchildren, Hudson Asbury, Casey Asbury; and many other family and friends. Visitation will be 1-8 pm Friday, November 8, 2019, at Buchanan Funeral Service with family to greet guests from 6-8 pm. Services to celebrate her life will be 11 am, Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Kelham Baptist Church with burial to follow at 3:30 pm at Wetumka Cemetery in Wetumka, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 7, 2019
