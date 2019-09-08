|
|
OKLAHOMA CITY
Alexander B. McInnis
December 23, 1929 - September 1, 2019
I am torn as I write this obituary --- do I write about the Alexander B. "Alex" McInnis of decades ago, or do I focus on the Alex of yesteryear? Should I focus on the early years, multitude of experiences, accomplishments and accolades, i.e. the fact that you were born in Costa Rica, went to high school in Brooklyn and college at Syracuse and Texas A&M, became an extraordinary geologist and geophysicist who discovered and produced some of the largest oil fields in Latin America, were an accomplished carpenter, a semi-professional baseball player, a college wrestler, an exceptional tennis player, a builder, an organizer, a jungle explorer, a sailor, and a forester, or do I concentrate on the husband, father, mentor, and friend to all you became in the latter years of life? While the distant past certainly provided the building blocks, I choose the more recent past and the here and now as the focus of this endeavor.
Alex the Husband. You married Peggy "Peg" Rogers over 67 years ago and she truly was the love of your life. Granted you bickered as any loving couple does, but never was Peg anywhere but at the top of your pedestal. Even when you could barely walk and fend for yourself, you wanted to make sure Peg's needs were met before your own. You took the vow "for richer or poorer, in sickness and in health" quite seriously and it was the mantra that guided you in all that you did when it came to your relationship with Peg. I know that, at the end, you were holding on to life waiting for some type of assurance that Peg was going to be cared for when you were gone. And when you heard her surrounded by family and friends as you lay in bed in the moments before you left this world, I am confident that you thought to yourself, "She is going to be fine --- it is time for me to go," and into the light you walked, at peace with the world. Your love for Peg was, and will forever be, eternal.
Alex the Father. Your children were blessed with an amazing teacher. Sure, you and we kids didn't always see eye-to-eye, but in our times of need you were our sounding board, the guiding hand that saw us through all of our travails and the many obstacles we encountered. You taught us what it means to work hard. You demonstrated the importance of kindness to others. You fostered a sense of pride in each of us. And through your guidance, each of us has become a better person, parent, and hopefully, a productive member of society. Most importantly, you demonstrated that, in the end, family is there for each other, no matter what.
Alex the Mentor. When your children had all grown up and ventured out on their own, you weren't done teaching. You took many other young people under your wings and provided the same guidance and instruction you gave to your own kids. I am sure that every one of the young folks that you hired to help with your landscaping and odd jobs business will uniformly state that you helped them grow up, taught them the importance of a work ethic, the value of kindness to others, and the power of applying common sense. You were an amazing mentor and the world is a better place because of it.
Alex the Friend. In the last few weeks before your death, I learned what it means to have true friends. Your phone never seemed to stop ringing with one friend after another calling to check on you. It seemed that no matter where I went, whether it was the bank, Whataburger, the sign store, the grocery store, the gas station, or simply walking down the street, there was always somebody there who not only knew you, but who considered you a friend. You had a magnanimous heart that touched so many people. I can state with absolute certainty, you will not be forgotten.
Knowing that you were a somewhat traditional man, I close this obituary in the traditional way: In memory of Alexander B. McInnis (12.23.29 – 09.01.19), survived by his wife, Peggy; his children, Dale (and spouse Gary), Scott (and spouse Amparo), Amanda (and spouse Bill), and Gavin (and spouse Aydee); and his brother, Howard (and spouse Karen); along with a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and loving in-laws. May he rest in peace.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 8, 2019