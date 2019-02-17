Alfred Chesler

Feb. 14, 1935 - Feb. 7, 2019



HOLGATE, OH

Alfred Chesler, DDS, 83, passed away on Feb. 7, 2019, in Holgate, OH.

He was born Feb. 14, 1935, in Elyria, OH, to the late Robert and Dorothy (Freed) Chesler.

Surviving are his children, Richard Chesler, of Holgate, OH; Diane (Neil) Britten, of Edmond, OK; and Robert Chesler, of Stafford, MO; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Earl Chesler, Gertrude Chesler, David Chesler, Lillian Maloney, and Nelson Chesler.

Alfred received a B.S. in dental science and biology, and later earned his D.D.S. from Baltimore College of Dental Surgery. He was a captain in the United States Air Force, stationed at Randolph AFB, where he was a dentist and competitive swimmer. He had a private dental practice in Oklahoma City for 35 years and was also licensed in Missouri.

Alfred enjoyed sailing, had a private pilot license, was a sports car enthusiast and motorcyclist. He once took a 5,000 mile motorcycle trip from Oklahoma to British Columbia.

Services for Alfred will be private for the family.

Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 17, 2019