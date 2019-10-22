|
|
Alfred Nicholas MUSTANG
Lester Jr.
December 9, 1946-October 18, 2019
On Friday, October 18, 2019, Alfred Nicholas Lester Jr., loving husband and father of six children, passed away at the age of 72.
Alfred was born in California to Alfred Lester Sr. and Della (Spargo) Lester. Al received his degree in Aeronautical Engineering and went on to serve in Vietnam.
Al had a passion for learning and, as an avid reader, amassed a wonderful collection of books which he deeply enjoyed.
Al is preceded in death by his father, Alfred, and mother, Della. He is survived by his wife Debra and children Katherine, Rebecca, Marjorie, Sandra, Sarah, and Matthew, as well as several grandchildren.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 22, 2019