Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ALFRED LESTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALFRED LESTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALFRED LESTER Obituary

Alfred Nicholas
Lester Jr.
December 9, 1946-October 18, 2019

MUSTANG
On Friday, October 18, 2019, Alfred Nicholas Lester Jr., loving husband and father of six children, passed away at the age of 72.
Alfred was born in California to Alfred Lester Sr. and Della (Spargo) Lester. Al received his degree in Aeronautical Engineering and went on to serve in Vietnam.
Al had a passion for learning and, as an avid reader, amassed a wonderful collection of books which he deeply enjoyed.
Al is preceded in death by his father, Alfred, and mother, Della. He is survived by his wife Debra and children Katherine, Rebecca, Marjorie, Sandra, Sarah, and Matthew, as well as several grandchildren.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALFRED's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.