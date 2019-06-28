Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Resources
More Obituaries for ALICE DALLA ROSA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALICE DALLA ROSA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALICE DALLA ROSA Obituary

Alice D. Dalla Rosa
June 8, 1936 - June 26, 2019

BETHANY
Alice D. Dalla Rosa, 83, died June 26, 2019 in Yukon, OK. She was born June 8, 1936 in Halls, TN to John Harold and Louise (Lewis) Burroughs. She was a cook at Baptist Hospital for 23 years. She loved Bunco and Skip-Bo and all kinds of card games and crafting. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Harold Burroughs, 2 sisters, Linda Sweat and Betty Leonard, and a son, John Dalla Rosa. Survivors include two sons, Joe Dalla Rosa and wife Shelly of Yukon, and Vince Dalla Rosa and wife Jan of Clearwater, FL; grandchildren, Tony Dalla Rosa and wife Danica, John Martin Dalla Rosa, Mitchell Dalla Rosa, Chase Dalla Rosa, Jamie Campbell, and Joy Burgess; 9 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Viewing will be Sunday, 11am-9pm, with family present from 3-5 pm at Mercer-Adams. Services will be Monday, July 1, 10:00am at Mercer-Adams Chapel with interment in Fairview Cemetery, Tuttle, OK. To share a memory or condolence, visit:

www.mercer-adams.com

Published in The Oklahoman on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
Download Now