Alice D. Dalla Rosa BETHANY
June 8, 1936 - June 26, 2019
Alice D. Dalla Rosa, 83, died June 26, 2019 in Yukon, OK. She was born June 8, 1936 in Halls, TN to John Harold and Louise (Lewis) Burroughs. She was a cook at Baptist Hospital for 23 years. She loved Bunco and Skip-Bo and all kinds of card games and crafting. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Harold Burroughs, 2 sisters, Linda Sweat and Betty Leonard, and a son, John Dalla Rosa. Survivors include two sons, Joe Dalla Rosa and wife Shelly of Yukon, and Vince Dalla Rosa and wife Jan of Clearwater, FL; grandchildren, Tony Dalla Rosa and wife Danica, John Martin Dalla Rosa, Mitchell Dalla Rosa, Chase Dalla Rosa, Jamie Campbell, and Joy Burgess; 9 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Viewing will be Sunday, 11am-9pm, with family present from 3-5 pm at Mercer-Adams. Services will be Monday, July 1, 10:00am at Mercer-Adams Chapel with interment in Fairview Cemetery, Tuttle, OK. To share a memory or condolence, visit:
www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on June 28, 2019