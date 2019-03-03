Alice Celeste

Finney-Denny

Aug. 22, 1941 - Feb. 22, 2019



EDMOND

Alice Celeste (Johnson) Finney-Denny, 77, of Edmond, OK, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. Alice was born August 22, 1941, in Yazoo City, MS to Russell Lester Johnson & Vivian Estella (Thompson) Johnson. Alice graduated from Great Bend High (KS) in 1959. Alice graduated from the Oklahoma College for Women, member of Em Hi Sorority, in Chickasha, OK in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science degree. She taught HS Home Economics in Wichita, KS, married Don in December 1964 in Great Bend, KS, moved to Caracas, Venezuela 2 months later. Alice & Don moved back to KS in 1968 & finally planted roots in OK in 1972. Alice was an avid quilter. She loved knitting, ceramics, gardening, cooking, traveling & attending her grand- children's activities. She loved attending quilting retreats with her friends, family reunions and traveling with her family in her RV across the U.S. Alice was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Don Lew Finney, parents, Russell Johnson & Vivian Johnson-Cronin, & daughter, Stephanie Lynne Finney. Alice is survived by Ivan Denny, husband of 6 years; daughter, David & Jennifer Finney Hines and their 2 children, Elizabeth & Jackson of Edmond, OK; son, Shelby & Mindy Finney and their 2 children, Summer & Gunnar of Jet, OK; two step grandchildren, Taylor & Mallory Hines Morgan with their 4 children, Michael Hines, & three step-children, Kris Denny, Andi Pendergraft & David Denny; a total of 11 other step-grandkids & step- great grandkids. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service has been set for Tuesday, March 5th, at Church of the Servant, 14343 N. MacArthur Blvd., at 2:00pm. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 3, 2019