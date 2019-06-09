Allena Mae Smith

Aug. 2, 1917 - June 7, 2019



EDMOND

Allena Mae Smith was born Aug. 2, 1917, in Oklahoma City to parents Ray & Daisy (Bomar) Porter. She passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019. At age 14, she was baptized at Crown Heights Christian Church, where she sang in the choir. She graduated from Central High School in 1935, and then from Hill's Business College.

She was a talented singer and multi-instrumentalist. She was the guest singer for the grand opening of Leeway Freight Lines and the hostess at the WKY Studio for the Rough Riders sponsored by Cains Coffee Co.

Allena married Robert W. Smith in 1937, and their daughter, Betty, was born the next year. Robert passed away in 1980. In 1985, she moved next door to Betty and Betty's husband, Alan.

In 1940, she began her 35-year career at Wilson Foods. During WWII, she was the supervisor of the Order Writing Department.

Allena was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Betty Wishon & husband Alan, of Edmond; numerous grand- and great-grandchildren; many beloved nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

It was Allena's wish that there be no funeral services. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Gracelawn Cemetery in Edmond, OK. Published in The Oklahoman on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary