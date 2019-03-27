Home

Allene Agnes Autaubo
Dec. 22, 1927 - Mar. 23, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Allene departed peacefully, in her OKC home, on Sat. Mar. 23rd in the year of our Lord 2019. Born in Okemah, OK to Grover Cleveland Rhea & Hattie Simmer in 1927. She served her Lord & family for 91 years. Allene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Adam Autaubo; daughter, Gloria Dean Autaubo-Atkins; son-in-law, Tillier Wesley, Jr.; sister, Flora Jean Miller; brothers Pompey Rhea & Arthur Rhea; and great-grandson, Tah-Lee Rhea Autaubo. She is survived by her sister, Nova Dean Smith; son, Kenneth Rhea Autaubo; daughter, Pamela Kay Autaubo-Wesley; 6 grandchildren, Shanun Gibson, Toyce Holmes, Arianne Autaubo, Colby Atkins, Micah Wesley, Lyndsey Autaubo; great-grandchildren, Arianna, Angelina & Alycia Atkins. Wake Service, 7pm, Thurs., Mar. 28th, at Glorieta Baptist Church, South OKC. Funeral service, 11am, Fri., Mar. 29th, at Glorieta Baptist Church & burial at Resthaven Cemetery, reception after. Funeral services directed by Vondel Smith & Son & Brother Ledtkey "Lit" McIntosh.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 27, 2019
