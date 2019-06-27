|
Allyne Rehmert OKLAHOMA CITY
Sept. 7, 1926 - June 24, 2019
Allyne Rehmert, 92, of OKC, passed away June 24, 2019. Visitation: 12-8pm Friday at Advantage Funeral Service 7720 S. Penn. Graveside: 1pm Saturday Sunny Lane Ceme-tery in Del City. Allyne Hull was raised near Dustin, OK. She married Ray Thompson and had two children. She later married the late Charles Rehmert. She attended Mayridge Baptist Church and enjoyed bowling and supporting the OKC Thunder. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; a daughter, Chrystie Thompson; siblings, Bill and Glenn Hull and Pauline Garcia. She is survived by her son, Roger Thompson (Judy), granddaughter, Devyn Weichel (Jeremy). She was a kind and generous woman who will truly be missed.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 27, 2019