Alma Jean Brim
June 6, 1926 - March 23, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Alma Jean married Ernest Brim at the age of 18, Ernie was 16. Ernie was clearly the love of her life. Alma Jean loved to work in her yard and flower beds, loved watching OU and Thunder on TV. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Alma is survived by her daughter, Melinda Brim Lawrence, and husband Steve Lawrence, brother-in-law, James Brim, sister-in-law, Anita McKinley, sister-in-law, Wilma Claxton, and sister-in-law, Teka Brim, grandsons, Jeff Gibson, Danny Gibson and Matt Gibson, Brandon Brim, Donnie Brim Jr. and Kyle Brim. She has 5 beautiful great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews, all whom she loved dearly.
Celebration of life pending.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 29, 2019
