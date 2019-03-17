Home

Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home
For more information about
ALMA GERDES
ALMA GERDES

Alma N. Gerdes
April 8, 1929 - March 12, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Alma "Nadine" Gerdes departed this life March 12, 2019. She was born on April 8, 1929, to Dennis and Edith Dickson in Mustang, OK. She graduated from Mustang High School. She married Rolland Gerdes, and they moved to Del City in 1958.
She loved gardening, cooking, and spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both her sisters, Vera Fortune and Rosalie Blaney; and her granddaughter, Amber Taft.
She is survived by her children, Susie Bowser (Don), Roxeann Taft, and Rolland "Buster" Gerdes, Jr; grandchildren, Robert Atkins (Jen), Stephanie Tucker (Wayne), and Stephen Atkins; and great-grandchildren, Alex Tucker, Anthony Oliver, Laycee Tucker, Taylor and Bryce Atkins.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Bill Eisenhour Southeast Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunny Lane Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 17, 2019
