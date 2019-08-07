|
|
OKLAHOMA CITY
Alma Lillian Daly
June 13, 1929 - August 2, 2019
Alma Lillian Daly, 90, passed from this life into eternal life with her heavenly Father on August 2, 2019. She was born in Scranton, PA, to John & Alma Cheslik on June 13, 1929. She met and married John Daly on August 20, 1949. Together they enjoyed 70 years of marriage, and had 4 children, John III, Cheri, Mark & Heather. God and family were Alma's top priorities in life. She was preceded in death by her parents, niece, Lynne Klecak & most recently her husband, John. Survivors include her 4 children: John Daly III & wife Glenda, Cheri Beckmon & husband O.L., Mark Daly and wife Mariam & Heather Peacher. She also left behind 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, August 9, 2019, at Buchanan Funeral Service from 1-8PM with the family present to greet guests from 5-7 PM. Services will be held Saturday, August 10, at 11 AM at Messiah Lutheran Church in OKC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Messiah Lutheran Church School in her honor.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 7, 2019