Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
at the funeral home
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Southern Hills Baptist Church
8601 S. Penn
Oklahoma City, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALMA NETTLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALMA NETTLE


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers














Alma Lynn Nettle
June 12, 1926 - Nov. 27, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Alma Lynn passed away in Celina, TX. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Jasper; three children, Fred Nettle, Jenny Christian & husband Chris, and Steve Nettle & his wife Thao; numerous grandchildren and a host of other loving family and friends. Viewing and Visitation is Tuesday, 2-8 p.m.; the family will be present to greet friends 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Services to celebrate and honor her life will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Southern Hills Baptist Church, 8601 S. Penn, Oklahoma City, 73159. To read Alma Lynn's life story, please visit vondelsmithmortuary.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -