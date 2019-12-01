|
|
OKLAHOMA CITY
Alma Lynn Nettle
June 12, 1926 - Nov. 27, 2019
Alma Lynn passed away in Celina, TX. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Jasper; three children, Fred Nettle, Jenny Christian & husband Chris, and Steve Nettle & his wife Thao; numerous grandchildren and a host of other loving family and friends. Viewing and Visitation is Tuesday, 2-8 p.m.; the family will be present to greet friends 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Services to celebrate and honor her life will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Southern Hills Baptist Church, 8601 S. Penn, Oklahoma City, 73159. To read Alma Lynn's life story, please visit vondelsmithmortuary.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 1, 2019