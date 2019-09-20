|
|
Alta "Sue" (Martin) OKLAHOMA CITY
Rodgers
July 30, 1934 - September 16, 2019
Alta "Sue" (Martin) Rodgers, 85, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, in Shawnee. She was born July 30, 1934 to Sim and Ocie (Washburn) Martin in Tecumseh, Oklahoma. Sue was raised in Tecumseh and graduated with the class of 1952 from Tecumseh High School. She married Billy Lynn Rodgers on January 17, 1953 in Tecumseh, Oklahoma. Bill's work took them many places, including Kansas City, Shawnee, Stillwater, and Ada which she loved and considered "home"; they moved to Oklahoma City in 1989 and eventually retired there. Sue worked as a bookkeeper for Bill's company, was a longtime employee of Gifford Monument in Ada and worked in her youth for the City of Tecumseh. She was an avid and talented quilter, State Champion bowler, loved to read and was a Master Gardner to her beautiful lawns in Oklahoma City; but most of all she was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Bill called her "the best co-pilot he ever had". She was preceded in death by her parents, Sim and Ocie Martin; 5 sisters, Stella Martin, Ruth Evelyn Neal, Georgie Passons, her twin sister, Ocie and Mary Scott, and 2 brothers, Charles Martin and Richard Martin. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 66 1/2 years, Bill Rodgers of the home; 2 daughters and 1 son-in-law, Sue Ann Rodgers of Edmond, OK and Robin (Rodgers) and Mark Gladstein of Houston, TX; 1 son and 1 daughter-in-law, Kevin and Belinda Rodgers of Carlsbad, CA; grandchildren Mallory (Glad-stein) and Drew Spence of Houston, TX, Michael and Megan Gladstein of Houston, TX, Kirby Gladstein of Los Angeles, CA, Evan Rodgers of Carlsbad, CA, and Zane Rodgers of Carlsbad, CA; and other extended family and friends. Memorial contribu-tions may be made to the () or to a . Memorial Service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with granddaughter, Mallory Spence, officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh. To share memories, or to sign the guest book on-line, go to www.cooperfuneral.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 20, 2019