|
|
OKLAHOMA CITY
Alvin Harold Banker
October 5, 1934 - October 4, 2019
Alvin Harold Banker passed from this earth to be with his heavenly father on October 4, 2019 at 84 years old. Harold was born in Oklahoma City to Jack and Laura Banker on October 5, 1934.
After his service in the U.S. Army, he worked as a bus driver for Putnam City Schools, was a floor maintenance technician at the State Capital, was in the Carpenters Union, had an asphalt business and was a handyman.
He is preceded in death by his wife Melba Banker, parents Jack and Laura Banker, sisters Billie Brown and Wanda Hutcheson, and son Glenn Clifton.
He is survived by his sons Tom Wise, David Clifton, Dayne Banker, Chris Banker; daughters Melody Bishop, Dennia Bracamontes, Cheri Norman and Christy Lawson; brothers Jerry Banker and Jackie Banker; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He loved spending time with his family, going camping and traveling. He will be missed by all including his two dogs Taco and Rocky.
Services are 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 50th Street Church of Christ, 6035 NW 50th St., Oklahoma City, with grave-side following at Fort Sill Cemetery in Elgin, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 8, 2019