Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
50th Street Church of Christ
6035 NW 50th St.
Oklahoma City, OK
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for ALVIN BANKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALVIN BANKER


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers














Alvin Harold Banker
October 5, 1934 - October 4, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Alvin Harold Banker passed from this earth to be with his heavenly father on October 4, 2019 at 84 years old. Harold was born in Oklahoma City to Jack and Laura Banker on October 5, 1934.
After his service in the U.S. Army, he worked as a bus driver for Putnam City Schools, was a floor maintenance technician at the State Capital, was in the Carpenters Union, had an asphalt business and was a handyman.
He is preceded in death by his wife Melba Banker, parents Jack and Laura Banker, sisters Billie Brown and Wanda Hutcheson, and son Glenn Clifton.
He is survived by his sons Tom Wise, David Clifton, Dayne Banker, Chris Banker; daughters Melody Bishop, Dennia Bracamontes, Cheri Norman and Christy Lawson; brothers Jerry Banker and Jackie Banker; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He loved spending time with his family, going camping and traveling. He will be missed by all including his two dogs Taco and Rocky.
Services are 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 50th Street Church of Christ, 6035 NW 50th St., Oklahoma City, with grave-side following at Fort Sill Cemetery in Elgin, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALVIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.