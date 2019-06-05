Alvis Earl Sanders, Jr.

Dec. 10, 1981 - May 29, 2019



MIDWEST CITY

Alvis (Jay) passed away at the young and tender age of 37. He was born in Midwest City, OK to Paula Leah (Hayes) and Alvis Sanders Sr. During his early years in Oklahoma, Alvis enjoyed long boarding, inline skating, playing guitar with friends, and BMX. He graduated Choctaw High School, and his higher education includes Graphic Design at Rose State College, studies at OSU Stillwater where he met his future wife and finally Business Administration at SUNY-Brockport. Alvis and Kerrie Sanders were married on May 31, 2008 and immediately moved to Rochester, NY. While in Rochester studying business administration he worked as a Machinist in the outdoor sports industry. Alvis was an award-winning artist and runner. His hobbies included reading, painting, hiking, mountain biking, running, kayaking and working out at the Gym. When not at home or work you could find him out on a run or planning his next hike. He summited several 14,000 ft. peaks in both Colorado and California. Alvis was preceded in death by his younger brother John Paul. Alvis is survived by his parents Alvis and Paula Sanders, brother Brian, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Both Alvis' humorous wit and kind-thoughtful consideration for others will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. Viewing will be Wednesday 10am-8pm and Thursday 8am-8pm. Services at Barnes Friederich Funeral Home June 7 at 1pm. Internment will take place at Little Cemetery in Seminole, Oklahoma at 3:30pm. Published in The Oklahoman on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary