Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnes Friederich Funeral Home
1820 S Douglas Blvd
Midwest City, OK 73130
(405) 733-2991
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Barnes Friederich Funeral Home
1820 S Douglas Blvd
Midwest City, OK 73130
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Barnes Friederich Funeral Home
1820 S Douglas Blvd
Midwest City, OK 73130
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Barnes Friederich Funeral Home
1820 S Douglas Blvd
Midwest City, OK 73130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvis Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvis Earl Sanders Jr.


1981 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alvis Earl Sanders, Jr.
Dec. 10, 1981 - May 29, 2019

MIDWEST CITY
Alvis (Jay) passed away at the young and tender age of 37. He was born in Midwest City, OK to Paula Leah (Hayes) and Alvis Sanders Sr. During his early years in Oklahoma, Alvis enjoyed long boarding, inline skating, playing guitar with friends, and BMX. He graduated Choctaw High School, and his higher education includes Graphic Design at Rose State College, studies at OSU Stillwater where he met his future wife and finally Business Administration at SUNY-Brockport. Alvis and Kerrie Sanders were married on May 31, 2008 and immediately moved to Rochester, NY. While in Rochester studying business administration he worked as a Machinist in the outdoor sports industry. Alvis was an award-winning artist and runner. His hobbies included reading, painting, hiking, mountain biking, running, kayaking and working out at the Gym. When not at home or work you could find him out on a run or planning his next hike. He summited several 14,000 ft. peaks in both Colorado and California. Alvis was preceded in death by his younger brother John Paul. Alvis is survived by his parents Alvis and Paula Sanders, brother Brian, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Both Alvis' humorous wit and kind-thoughtful consideration for others will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. Viewing will be Wednesday 10am-8pm and Thursday 8am-8pm. Services at Barnes Friederich Funeral Home June 7 at 1pm. Internment will take place at Little Cemetery in Seminole, Oklahoma at 3:30pm.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barnes Friederich Funeral Home
Download Now