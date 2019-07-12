|
Amanda Elizabeth OKLAHOMA CITY
Oliver
November 14, 1922 - July 5, 2019
The Gates of Heaven opened July 5, 2019 to welcome a very special angel, Amanda Elizabeth Oliver. She was born November 14, 1922 in Ozark, AR and moved to Oklahoma City, after marrying John Oliver.
She was an active member of Fifth Street Missionary Baptist Church for over seventy years and retired from The Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City after 35 years as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN).
She is survived by her daughter Priscilla (Alvin) Metoyer, two granddaughters, five great-grandchildren, two sisters and a host of other beloved family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Fifth Street Missionary Baptist Church, 801 N.E. Fifth Street, OKC, OK. Services arranged by Temple & Sons, 2801 N. Kelley Ave., OKC, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 12, 2019