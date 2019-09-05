|
|
Amie L. Patterson OKLAHOMA CITY
May 20, 1940 - Sep. 2, 2019
Amie Louise (West) Patterson of Oklahoma City passed away September 2, 2019. She was born May 20, 1940, in Stilwell, Oklahoma to Buena and Gus West. Amie graduated from Stilwell High School and Northeastern State Uni-versity in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. She was a member of Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority while attending NSU. After grad-uating NSU, she married Darrell Patterson of Stilwell in 1961. They moved to Midwest City, Oklahoma to make their home. Amie and Darrell had two sons, James Ronald Patterson and Derek Edward Patterson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved son James Ronald of Midwest City; one sister Datha West Mullins of Fayetteville, Arkansas; three brothers Wellford West and Bob West of Stilwell and Curtis West of Alamogordo, New Mexico. Amie is survived by husband Darrell; her son Derek and wife Kelly and two lovely granddaughters Darian and Kamryn all of Piedmont; and one grandson Jayden of Shawnee. She is also survived by brother-in-law and sister-in-law Sam & and Sherry Patterson of Oklahoma City; brothers-in-law J.W. Patterson of Lexington, Kentucky, and Harold Rich of Tulsa; sisters-in-law Betty Thurber of Tulsa, Wanda West of Coppell, Texas, and Greta Patterson of Stilwell; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends. A visitation will be held at Ford Funeral Service in the Candlewood Chapel Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 5:00 - 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, September 6, 2019, at Crossings Community Church in Oklahoma City. Burial will be at Arlington Memorial Gardens in Oklahoma City. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions be made to the Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 5, 2019