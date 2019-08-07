|
|
Jo Almond NORMAN
Jan. 20, 1934 - Aug. 3, 2019
Amma "Jo" Almond passed from this life August 3, 2019. She was born January 20, 1934 in Clarksville, TX to Clarence and Dora Shoffner. Jo worked in the Court Reporting field for several decades in various capacities ranging from Transcription, Court Reporting as well as teaching hundreds of students for the Zigler School of Court Reporting in Oklahoma City. She was also employed with Bailey Court Reporting, where she later retired. Jo was an avid fan of both the Oklahoma Sooners and the OKC Thunder. She also loved reading, crossword puzzles, and spending time with her grandkids. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-son, Rick Almond; and 7 siblings. She leaves behind to cherish her memory: son, Lance Almond and wife Tonya; daughter, Cecilia Scott and husband Grant; brother, Travis Shoffner; grandchildren: Nicholas Almond, Chloe Almond, Sharon Gordon, and Alan Williams; great grand-children: Tiana Williams, Christopher Williams, and Joshua Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held 8am-8pm Wednesday, August 7, with family to greet friends from 6-8pm. A Celebration of Jo's life will be held 11am Thursday, August 8, in the Chapel at Resthaven.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 7, 2019