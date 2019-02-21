|
|
Amparo Fuentes OKLAHOMA CITY
Gonzalez
January 18, 1944 - February 19, 2019
Amparo Fuentes Gonzalez, loving wife, mother and grandmother. Born on January 18, 1944 to Pedro Fuentes Jimenez and Evangelina Mora Cisneros in H. Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico. Died on February 19, 2019. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 46 years, Julio Cesar Gonzalez, Sr., her parents & two brothers. She is survived by two sons, Julio Cesar Gonzalez, Jr. & his wife, Laura and Luis Alonso Gonzalez & his wife, Blanca; daughter, Perla Dinorah Couture & her husband, Larry; and four grandsons, Chase Alexander Morgan, Aidan Eduardo Couture, Julio Cesar Gonzalez III, & Carlos Javier Gonzalez. She is further survived by two brothers, four sisters & numerous extended family.
Memorial Services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 22nd, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 5100 S. Hattie Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73129. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 21st, at Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper.
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 21, 2019