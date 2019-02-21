Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors
6600 Broadway Extension
Oklahoma City, OK 731161298
(405) 848-3744
For more information about
AMPARO GONZALEZ
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors
6600 Broadway Extension
Oklahoma City, OK 731161298
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
5100 S. Hattie Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for AMPARO GONZALEZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AMPARO GONZALEZ


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Amparo Fuentes
Gonzalez
January 18, 1944 - February 19, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Amparo Fuentes Gonzalez, loving wife, mother and grandmother. Born on January 18, 1944 to Pedro Fuentes Jimenez and Evangelina Mora Cisneros in H. Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico. Died on February 19, 2019. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 46 years, Julio Cesar Gonzalez, Sr., her parents & two brothers. She is survived by two sons, Julio Cesar Gonzalez, Jr. & his wife, Laura and Luis Alonso Gonzalez & his wife, Blanca; daughter, Perla Dinorah Couture & her husband, Larry; and four grandsons, Chase Alexander Morgan, Aidan Eduardo Couture, Julio Cesar Gonzalez III, & Carlos Javier Gonzalez. She is further survived by two brothers, four sisters & numerous extended family.
Memorial Services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 22nd, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 5100 S. Hattie Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73129. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 21st, at Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper.
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors
Download Now