|
|
Amy Elizabeth Hann EDMOND
November 22, 1958-October 11, 2019
Amy Elizabeth Hann went to be with the Lord on October 11, 2019 after battling serious health issues over the past several years. She leaves be-hind her husband, Neil Hann; daughter, Abigail Hann; son, Luke Hann; daughter-in-law, Laura Hann; Dachshund grand puppies, Hazel and Olive; and brothers, Malcolm Sanders, Grant Sanders, and Mitchell Sanders. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Lou Sanders; father, John Sanders; and Golden Retrievers, Sunny and Daisy. Amy's family is devastated by her passing. We will miss her beautiful smile, her sparkling eyes, and her daily stories. She brought so much joy to so many people, and it is hard to imagine a world without her in it. She had a presence about her that caused people to be drawn toward her. It was very common for complete strangers to walk up to her in the grocery store and tell her their life stories. While her time with us was far too short, we take comfort in the memories we have and the enormous amount of love that she gave each of us. Not only did Amy touch the lives of her family on a daily basis, but she also impacted hundreds of people throughout her life. Amy was the founding director of HOPE Center of Edmond, where she helped families with financial and health needs. After her daughter was born in 1994, Amy decided to stay home for a while. However, her love of helping others called her back to RAIN Oklahoma, where she helped clients with HIV get the services they needed. Amy's clients loved her dearly, and she loved each of them. With Amy's passing our sun may seem a little less bright, but all Heaven is rejoicing, welcoming her home. Memorial services for Amy will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2:00 p.m., at the Wings Event Center, 13700 N. Eastern Ave., Edmond, OK 73013. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Amy's memory to:
HOPE Center of Edmond
1251 N. Broadway, Suite A
Edmond, OK 73034
https://hopecenterofedmond.com/online-giving/
and
RAIN Oklahoma
3800 N. Classen Blvd.,
Suite 200
Oklahoma City, OK 73118
https://rainoklahoma.publishpath.com/Default.aspx?shortcut=donate
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 17, 2019