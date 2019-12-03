|
|
Andrew Dale Kennedy OKLAHOMA CITY
Sep. 12, 1929 - Nov. 30, 2019
On November 30, 2019, my dad went to join my mom in heaven. Andrew Dale Kennedy was born on Septem-ber 12, 1929 in Winfield, Kansas, to Henry and Verna Kennedy. Andrew had two brothers, Gene and Gerald, and two sisters, Jessie and Donna. He received his education in Cedar Vale, Kansas, and went on to join the Air Force, where he eventually met my mom. After leaving the Air Force, he went on to work in Civil Service, where he worked until his retirement. He had three sons, Jimmy, Darrell and Randy, all from Oklahoma City. He has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a child of God and attended Southwest Baptist Church in Oklahoma City until he was disabled and unable to drive. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jessie and Donna; sons, Darrell and Randy; and wife, Geraldine. Visitation will be from 4-8pm Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home in Del City, OK. A funeral service will be held at Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home at 2pm Thursday, December 5, 2019, with interment to follow at Arlington Memory Gardens. For further informa-tion, go to:
eisenhourfuneral.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 3, 2019