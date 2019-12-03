Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home
5005 SE 29th Street
Del City, OK 73115
(405) 672-1321
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home
5005 SE 29th Street
Del City, OK 73115
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home
5005 SE 29th Street
Del City, OK 73115
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANDREW KENNEDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANDREW KENNEDY


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Andrew Dale Kennedy
Sep. 12, 1929 - Nov. 30, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
On November 30, 2019, my dad went to join my mom in heaven. Andrew Dale Kennedy was born on Septem-ber 12, 1929 in Winfield, Kansas, to Henry and Verna Kennedy. Andrew had two brothers, Gene and Gerald, and two sisters, Jessie and Donna. He received his education in Cedar Vale, Kansas, and went on to join the Air Force, where he eventually met my mom. After leaving the Air Force, he went on to work in Civil Service, where he worked until his retirement. He had three sons, Jimmy, Darrell and Randy, all from Oklahoma City. He has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a child of God and attended Southwest Baptist Church in Oklahoma City until he was disabled and unable to drive. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jessie and Donna; sons, Darrell and Randy; and wife, Geraldine. Visitation will be from 4-8pm Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home in Del City, OK. A funeral service will be held at Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home at 2pm Thursday, December 5, 2019, with interment to follow at Arlington Memory Gardens. For further informa-tion, go to:

eisenhourfuneral.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANDREW's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -