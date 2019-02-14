|
|
Angela L. Schwab NORMAN
Jan 23, 1958 - Jan 20, 2019
Angela graduated from John Marshall in 1976 then studied anthropology at OU. She worked at Crow Canyon in Colorado from 1985-2005. Then she moved to Prague Czech Republic to teach & travel Europe for the next 10 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents Marcie & George Schwab and her brothers Greg & Vance.
A memorial service will be held Sat. Feb. 16, 2019 at Pearls Diamond Room (5641 N. Classen Blvd.) at 4:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Food & Shelter in Norman (201 Reed Ave., Norman, OK 73071)
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 14, 2019