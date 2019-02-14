Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Pearls Diamond Room
5641 N. Classen Blvd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANGELA SCHWAB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANGELA SCHWAB


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ANGELA SCHWAB Obituary

Angela L. Schwab
Jan 23, 1958 - Jan 20, 2019

NORMAN
Angela graduated from John Marshall in 1976 then studied anthropology at OU. She worked at Crow Canyon in Colorado from 1985-2005. Then she moved to Prague Czech Republic to teach & travel Europe for the next 10 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents Marcie & George Schwab and her brothers Greg & Vance.
A memorial service will be held Sat. Feb. 16, 2019 at Pearls Diamond Room (5641 N. Classen Blvd.) at 4:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Food & Shelter in Norman (201 Reed Ave., Norman, OK 73071)
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.