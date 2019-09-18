|
Anita Alice Irwin OKLAHOMA CITY
June 5, 1938 - September 14, 2019
Anita Alice Irwin was born on June 5, 1938 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She passed peacefully at her Mesta Park home on September 14, 2019 with children by her side, at the age of 81. She lived much of her life in the heart of Oklahoma City in the Gatewood, Heritage Hills and Mesta Park Historic Districts and was so proud of Oklahoma City's recent progress. She was a member of the first graduating class of Northwest Classen High School. She attended Oklahoma City University and worked as a young adult in the Plaza District, Uptown and Downtown, joking that she rarely traveled north of 23rd Street. She married H. Grant Irwin, Sr. and spent the next 35 years in Hydro, Okeene and Woodward, OK, where they raised their family and built Irwin Auto Co. before she returned to Oklahoma City.
Anita is survived by her three children, Tamara Beam Cain and her husband Marty Gene Cain of Norman, OK, Grant Irwin, Jr. and his wife Brenda Irwin of Oklahoma City, OK, and Melinda Jane Irwin and her husband Dale Frey also of Oklahoma City, OK. She is also survived by her two grandsons, Stephen Grant Beam and Brooks Ryan Cain. She is survived by her brothers and sister, Gene Garlock, Jack Garlock, Allan Garlock, Marilyn Garlock Angwin and Bill Garlock; as well as more than 30 nieces, nephews and other family members. She is predeceased by her parents Emery Theodore Garlock and Doris Irene Elliott Garlock. She is also predeceased by her brother and sister Maurice "Morrie" Garlock and Janice Garlock Donley. The siblings, nieces and nephews from coast to coast, credit Anita for being the "glue" that held the large family together.
It has been said that "The true meaning of life is to plant trees, under whose shade you do not expect to sit". No truer words were ever spoken about Anita. When she moved to Mesta Park several years ago, she planted trees not only in her own yard, but in the yards of her neighbors. She wanted her grandsons to know that she was not planting and maintaining the trees for herself, but that a tree-lined street would exist for them and for future generations.
An extremely generous person, Anita shared her immense talents, her resources and her bounties freely with those she loved and the causes that she lovingly supported. In later years, Anita's family teased that her vocation became that of "garage and estate-saler" and "craftsman". Her craft became that of buying old things and making them look new again. Any Saturday afternoon, you might find her back yard full of her garage sale wares, newly-washed and drying in the sunshine. Family, friends, and neighbors were the grateful beneficiaries and furnished their homes with the beautiful items she gathered and made like new again. Her favorite charities were Infant Crisis Services, Inc., Positive Tomorrows, and Jesus House, where she made frequent deliveries of housewares, children's clothing, toys and books. She lovingly put the packages together not only for charities, but for anyone in need of a helping hand. She was like a modern-day Robin Hood who "peacefully redistributed the wealth". Anita's generosity also extended to four-legged beneficiaries. Her rescued dog, Jake, was a faithful companion for over 14 years.
Anita was fun-loving and was truly the "Hostess with the Mostest"! She loved spending time in the kitchen and collected recipes and cookbooks that she shared with all. She had the gift of hospitality, enjoyed entertaining, and was an amazing cook. Because of these gifts, talents and love, Anita became the adopted "mother and grandmother" to many, many lucky people!
A Celebration of the Life of Anita Alice Irwin will be held on October 26th at 4:00 pm at The Sieber where, according to her wishes, her friends, family and neighbors will have an "after-party and by all means enjoy good food, good drink and a good time". Memorial contributions may be made to the Mesta Park Neighborhood Association, PO Box 61095, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73146, where a project is planned for the Perle Mesta Park for all to enjoy.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 18, 2019