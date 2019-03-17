Anita Belle Perkins

Feb. 2, 1929 - March 14, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Anita Belle Perkins, age 90, passed away March 14, 2019. She was born to Cecil R. and Lennie M. Hightower on Feb. 2, 1929, in Oklahoma City. Anita married Cecil Gene Perkins on June 7, 1950. Anita was preceded in death by her husband; both parents; and three siblings, Doris Mercer, Cecil L. Hightower, and Bob Hightower. She is survived by her daughter, Celia Perkins; nephew, Jerry Mercer, of Oklahoma City; nephew, Dennis Mercer, of Arkansas; niece, Nancy Ames, of Phoenix; and many great- nieces and nephews. As a young woman, Anita worked in downtown OKC during its heyday as a clerk in a 5 and dime store, as a telephone operator and in the offices of a car dealership. She worked hard and always dressed in the nicest clothes she could afford and looked the part of a best dressed young woman in the 1940s and 1950s. After marriage, she accompanied her husband, Cecil Gene, overseas as he was stationed with the Army in Frankfurt, Germany, for several tours. They very much enjoyed their time in Germany and loved the people and the traditions. They also spent many years stateside in the Army living in a long, long trailer stationed in Texas and Kentucky. Following her husband's retirement from the Army after 21-1/2 years, she gave birth to a daughter, their only child, Celia, in 1968 and became a homemaker. She served on countless PTA committees, was the homeroom mother who brought the goodies to her daughter's classes and helped with holiday parties. During these years, Anita would sew and make some of her daughter's pretty dresses and clothes for school. During the retirement years, Anita loved to travel with her husband in their RV and had visited every state (Alaska twice!) except Hawaii, presumably because you can't drive an RV there. For more than 30 years, Anita was a proud member of the YMCA and participated in water aerobics. She and her husband also became more active in their church, Knob Hill Baptist Church, enjoying activities with their friends and monthly potluck lunches. Anita was a very loving and affectionate mother and always put her family's needs above her own. She was caretaker for her mother and other family members. Anita and Celia were best friends and Anita moved out of the family home on 51st to live with Celia for several years. She spent her last years living at Legend at Rivendell Assisted Living, where she enjoyed the social activities and friendships of the staff and other residents. She will be greatly missed by all. Services will be held on Tuesday, March 19 at 2 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home at SW 104 and Walker in South Oklahoma City. Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. on Monday.