Anita Lou Pullen EDMOND
July 8, 1929 - March 26, 2019
Anita Lou Pullen, 89, of Edmond, OK, was born on July 8, 1929, in Seminole, OK. She is survived by her two sons, Stephen Mark Pullen, of Edmond; and Bruce Pullen & wife Shirley, of Plano, TX; and her grandchildren, Trevor and Tanner Pullen. Anita went to be with Our Lord on March 26, 2019. She passed away peacefully at her home in Edmond with family by her side. There will be a public Viewing at Matthews Funeral Home in Edmond from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019. A public Service will be held at Matthews Funeral Home Chapel in Edmond at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 31 with Graveside Services immediately following at Memorial Park Cemetery in Oklahoma City.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 30, 2019