Matthews Funeral Home
601 South Kelly Avenue
Edmond, OK 73003
(405) 341-2787
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Matthews Funeral Home
601 South Kelly Avenue
Edmond, OK 73003
Service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Matthews Funeral Home
601 South Kelly Avenue
Edmond, OK 73003
Anita Lou Pullen
July 8, 1929 - March 26, 2019

EDMOND
Anita Lou Pullen, 89, of Edmond, OK, was born on July 8, 1929, in Seminole, OK. She is survived by her two sons, Stephen Mark Pullen, of Edmond; and Bruce Pullen & wife Shirley, of Plano, TX; and her grandchildren, Trevor and Tanner Pullen. Anita went to be with Our Lord on March 26, 2019. She passed away peacefully at her home in Edmond with family by her side. There will be a public Viewing at Matthews Funeral Home in Edmond from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019. A public Service will be held at Matthews Funeral Home Chapel in Edmond at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 31 with Graveside Services immediately following at Memorial Park Cemetery in Oklahoma City.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 30, 2019
