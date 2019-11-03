|
|
Ann Carolyn Barlow YUKON
Jan. 17, 1938 - Oct. 31, 2019
Ann Carolyn Clark Barlow was born on Jan. 17, 1938, and passed into Heaven on Oct. 31, 2019, in Yukon, OK. She was born to Delphin Harold Clark and Elizabeth Leeth Clark in Robstown, TX. Her parents settled in Bartlesville, OK. She graduated from Oklahoma University with a medical technology degree in Aug. 1960. That same day, she married Ron Stephen Barlow. After Ron graduated from medical school, they lived in Washington, DC; Albuquerque, NM; and Edwards Air Force Base before settling in the Oklahoma City/Bethany area in 1966. She helped organize the NIROGA retreat for Bethany First Church of the Nazarene and the SNU Excel Auction which supported educational camps for kids. She served on the Board of Trustees for Southern Nazarene University and was the Chair for the Academic Affairs committee for nearly 19 years. She was serving on the SNU Foundation until the day of her passing. Carolyn and Ron served on many mission trips; he held medical clinics while she helped build churches with other volunteers. They continued their love of travel until Ron's passing in 1996 after 36 years of marriage. Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Pam Beals (Kevin), of OKC; sons, Todd Barlow (Robin), of Bentonville, AR; and Jeremy Barlow (Lori), of Cullman, AL; grandchildren, Jared Willard (Claudia), of Yukon; Reid and Corey Beals, Brooks, Jillian, Braeden, Brendan, Luke, and Avery Barlow; great-grandchildren, Max and Samantha Willard; sister, Judy Barry, of Norman; brother-in-law, Dick Billiter, of Houston; and many nieces and nephews. Viewing with family present will be on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4 at Bethany First Church of the Nazarene. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 3, 2019