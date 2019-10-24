|
Ann Crandall EDMOND
October 21, 1933 - October 22, 2019
Ann Corry Crandall passed from this world to be with our Lord on October 22, 2019. She was loved so much by her family and friends and touched the lives of everyone she met
with her infectious smile, love, and compassion. Ann was born in Enid, Oklahoma, where she met her husband, Max Crandall, while in Middle School. Ann attended the University of Oklahoma where she proudly was a member and president of the sorority Delta Delta Delta (Tri-Delt). After Ann and Max married, they had their four children while moving around, and eventually settled back in Oklahoma. Ann had always wanted to be a nurse, so as her children grew older, she went back to school to pursue that dream. She completed her nursing degree at Oklahoma State University and started her nursing career. Ann worked for 21 years (1975-1996) at Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City taking care of the babies in the NICU and was nationally certified as a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner. There she made lifelong friends with her colleagues. Ann loved being a nurse and working with families. Even after she retired, she went back to volunteering at the Hope Center in Edmond. Ann was also a very active member of PEO and recruited her daughter, daughter-in-law, and, eventually, one of her granddaughters to become members. She loved gardening and could often be found barefoot and tending to her beautiful flowers. Ann was a friend to all in her social networks and organizations. She enjoyed serving at the First Christian Church in Edmond, including in their Stephens Ministry. She was an active member of a Dinner Club, and the Mayfair Dance Club alongside Max. Ann loved her family very much. She thrived on visiting her children and grandchildren and taking them on fun trips to the zoo or the Cowboy Hall of Fame. She loved holidays and going to the mountains with family and friends. She was known for her fantastic cooking and baking and always made sure her friends and family had delicious food to eat. Ann expressed her artistic side first by taking watercolor painting classes and then painted hundreds of beautiful paintings. She was an eternal caregiver tending to the needs of her loved ones. Ann is survived by her son Max James Crandall and wife Luann of Redlands, CA, son Curtis Alan Crandall and wife Cindy of Plano, TX, son Brian Stewart Crandall and Jody Crandall, mother of Cade and Torey, of Stockbridge, MI, and daughter Cynthia Ann Hendershot and husband Robert of Edmond, OK. She also leaves behind her six grandchildren, Pamela Sue Crandall, Max James Crandall II (Jamie), Cade Elliot Crandall, Christina Kimberly Crandall, Torey Lynne Crandall, and Emma Grace Hendershot. She leaves behind her beloved nephews, Corry Woolington and Mark Woolington, and their families. Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Max, her parents, John and Dorothy Corry, and her sister, Jean Corry Woolington Bartunek. Thank you for loving us always without question. Her love has always and will always be inside our hearts and souls. Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Memorial Park Funeral Home (13313 North Kelley, Okla. City, OK) from 12-8 p.m., where immediate family will receive family and friends from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at First Christian Church of Edmond (201 E. 2nd Street, Edmond, OK). Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 24, 2019