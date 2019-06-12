Ann H. Alger

May 24, 1919 - Jun 6, 2019



PIEDMONT

Ann Mallon Alger, of Piedmont, died peacefully at home on June 6, 2019. Upon her passing she was 100 years young. She was a true testament to her Irish spirit, strength and deter-mination. She was born in Auburn, New York on May 24, 1919 to Margaret & Edward Hart. She joined a family of 2 brothers Jim & Ed & sisters Peg & Elizabeth. She married John M. Alger. She is survived by 6 children: Jackie Bruskotter of San Diego, California, Duff Alger of Edmond, Oklahoma, Brian Alger of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Yvonne Lair of Monument, Colorado, Patrick Alger of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Martin Alger of Piedmont, Oklahoma. The Alger family relocated to Yukon, Oklahoma in 1963. Her husband's job with G.E. also took them to Erie, Penn-sylvania and Hickory, North Carolina before settling back in Oklahoma. She was "Granny Maud" to 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She dedicated her entire life to her family in whom her sense of humor & strength of spirit will live forever.

Services will be held Thursday June 13th, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at The Smith & Turner Chapel in Yukon, Oklahoma.

The family requests that donations be made to or in honor of Mother Ann. Published in The Oklahoman on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary