Ann K. Brinkman LONE WOLF
March 13, 1945 - August 8, 2019
Ann K. Brinkman, 74, of Lone Wolf, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Jackson County Memorial Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sat-urday, Aug-ust 24, 2019, at the Kincannon Funeral Home Chapel with The Reverend Suzanne Mollison officiating. Inurnment of cremated remains will follow services at the Altus Restlawn Cemetery under the direction of Kincannon Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Ann Katherine Inglis was born March 13, 1945 in Lawton, Oklahoma to John (J.B.) and Mary Ann (Hall) Inglis. She attended Altus Public Schools and graduated with the Class of 1963. Ann continued her education at the University of Oklahoma where she completed a Bachelor's of Music Education. During these college years she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and participated in the USO, touring and performing in Europe. After college, Ann lived in Missouri, Texas, and New York, eventually returning to Altus with her two daughters where she would later marry John Brinkman on March 30, 1990. Ann was a teacher for more than 30 years with most of her tenure focused on music education in the Altus Public School System. In the years leading up to retirement, she and John moved their home to Quartz Mountain where they enjoyed running Brinkman Cafe. She loved spending time with her family and friends and taking care of her animals. Her love of music was spread throughout the community by her time spent providing piano accom-paniments for her many students participating in programs and competitions across the state, performing with the MacDowell Club, and playing the piano at church.
Her parents and two brothers, Dan Inglis and John Inglis, preceded Ann in death. She is survived by her husband, John; two daughters, Angela McCoy and her husband, Kyle, and Caryn Koger and her husband, Cullen; a step-son, Brett Brinkman and his wife, Jamie; three grandchildren, Wryn Koger, Poppy Koger, and Bryan Brinkman and his wife, Ashley; two great grandchildren, Maddy Brinkman and Carder Brinkman; sister-in-law, Cheri Inglis and her two daughters Saidja Inglis and Rose Garrett.
The Brinkman family will greet friends Friday evening, August 23, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kincannon Funeral Home. Online tributes may be made at:
kincannonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 21, 2019