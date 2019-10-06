|
|
Ann McGuire OKLAHOMA CITY
June 8, 1948 - September 30, 2019
Ann McGuire, beloved daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on September 30, 2019. She was born the treasured only child of John Coffey, Jr. and Melba (Martin) Coffey in Haskell, Oklahoma. As her father was an Army officer, eventually rising to the rank of Major General, she lived in many places, but there was no doubt that Edmond, Oklahoma was her home. From her high school days as an Edmond Memorial Bulldog, she never left that town. Her Bachelor's Degree in Education was earned at Oklahoma Christian College, and she received her Master's degree at Central State University. Ann loved children and spent her entire 30-year career teaching for Edmond Public Schools. Teaching young children to read was her forte. She shared her passion for education with the love of her life, Vernon McGuire, whom she met while both were teaching at Orvis Risner Elementary School. They were married in 1972 and were blessed with a daughter, Elizabeth Ann, five years later. Ann instilled her love of teaching in Elizabeth as well. Ann always had a kind word and cherished her time with family. Her grandchildren adored playing games and reading books together with Grandma Ann. Dogs held a special place in her heart, all kinds, and she knew her way around a shopping mall. Ann's faith was very important to her: she was a devoted member of the Memorial Road Church of Christ. Her kind smile and gentle voice will be sorely missed. Ann was preceded in death by her father, John, and mother, Melba. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Vernon, her daughter, Elizabeth Owens (Andy), and her grandchildren, Reed and Lauren Owens. No services are planned; she will be memorialized at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Ann's family requests that donations be made to the at act.alz.org
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 6, 2019