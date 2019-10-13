|
Ann Starrett OKLAHOMA CITY
Jan. 14, 1934 - Oct. 9, 2019
Reaching her goal of living 85 years, Annie Louise passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. She was born in Monticello, AR on Jan. 14, 1934, to Marvin and Pauline Trimm. Ann was the oldest of four sisters and graduated from Monticello High School in 1951. Later, she moved to the Oklahoma City area and started working for Tom Davis Lumber Company in 1958. She worked there for 46 years, retiring in 2004. Ann married the love of her life, Charles Henry, Dec. 28, 1963, in the Jewel Box at First Christian Church. They were blessed with two daughters, Laura and Robin. Together, Chuck & Ann were involved in organizations like the OKC Boat Club, Revelers, Regency Dance Club, and hosted the best annual Christmas Open House for over 50 years. Ann also was involved in the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, Redbud Women's Club and past president of Clubettes. She was a member of Crown Heights Christian Church, where she served as CWF secretary. Ann was an independent, hardworking, organized, HOT coffee drinking, chocolate loving lady who was always friendly and welcoming to those around her. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandma and loved her friends dearly. Ann leaves a loving family: her daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Greg Dial, of Edmond; her daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Sean Schulz, of Moore; grandkids, Amanda Dial, Benford Dial, Ali Schulz, Morgan Hall and Cooper Miller; sisters, Bonnie Kizer and Kathy Hedtke and husband Roy; along with brother-in-law, Bill Sanson, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; husband; sister, Annette Sanson; and brother-in-law, Larry Kizer. A celebration of her life is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Crown Heights Christian Church. Visitation is 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 with family greeting friends 5-7 p.m. at Hahn-Cook/ Street & Draper Funeral Home.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 13, 2019