Anna Mary Chipman

April 2, 1926 - July 3, 2019



EDMOND

Anna Mary Chipman passed away on July 3, 2019, at the age of ninety-three. She was born in Ringling, Oklahoma, on April 2, 1926, and spent her adolescent years in Healdton and the neighboring community of Cornish, Oklahoma, which was established in the late 1880s in the Chickasaw Nation, Indian Territory, and was named for her grandfather. Upon completion of high school, she moved to the YWCA in Oklahoma City, in pursuit of employment. It was during that time that she met and fell in love with her husband of fifty-four years. They began their life together and over the years together raised three sons. Prior to her retirement, Ann worked for many years as an ACC Clerk for Mercy Health Center, which she thoroughly enjoyed. Ann was an excellent seamstress, a fabulous cook, and an avid reader. Most importantly, she loved to entertain her family and friends. Of particular note were the weekly "Sunday Night Dinners", in which she would prepare a fabulous meal for the family and anyone else who happened to drop by. These dinners became a family tradition and the envy of many. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lela and Homer O'Neal, her sister, Billie Jayne Good, and her husband, John I. (Jack) Chipman. She is survived by her sons, John Chipman, Dan Chipman and his wife, Ann, and "Chip" Chipman and his wife, Delana, as well as five grandchildren Charles and Valerie Chipman, Lauren Chipman-Keester, Maggie and Gracie Chipman, and three great grandchildren Kourtney Chipman, and Jude and Harvey Keester, and her half-brother, Harold O'Neal. Family memorial services will be held to celebrate her life. Published in The Oklahoman on July 10, 2019