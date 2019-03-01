Anna Ruth Powers

Feb. 11, 1935 - Feb. 26, 2019



MIDWEST CITY

Anna Ruth Powers, 84, of Midwest City, died February 26, 2019 at her residence with her husband by her side. She was born February 11, 1935 in Pine Valley, Oklahoma to Grady and Vera Johnson. She was a graduate of Oklahoma A&M College and a long-time member of the First Christian Church of Midwest City. Anna enjoyed her family, sporting events and leadership roles in her children's schools as well as the local Association of Classroom Teachers. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Elizabeth Miller. Anna is survived by her husband of 61 years, Harold; children, Kenneth and Janell Powers, Karen and Kim Rulon, Kendall Powers and Lily Kwan, and Keith and Stephanie Powers; six grandchildren; and a sister, Edna Mae Hennigh . Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019, at First Christian Church of Midwest City with interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary