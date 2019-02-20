Anna Jeanette Shadid

August 28, 1936 - February 18, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Anna "Jeanette" Nesser Shadid was born to Abla & Charley Nesser August 28, 1936 in Haskell, OK. She graduated from Haskell High School. She received her Bachelor in Business Education from the Northeastern State University in Tah-lequah as well as her Master's in Business from Pittsburg State University in Kansas.

On June 28, 1971, she married the love of her life James N. Shadid. Jim and Jeanette lived a hardworking and beautiful life raising their children, Nanette & Jimmy. Jeanette taught at Putnam City West High School while also helping Jim at the restaurant. She was dearly loved by students and customers.

Jeanette was a faithful member of St. Elijah Orthodox Christian Church where she was very active teaching Church School, Vacation Bible School, serving in the Ladies Guild and Ladies Aid. In addition, Jim and Jeanette were loving supporters of Camp St. Raphael Church Camp visiting every summer and offering food to the campers and staff.

Jeanette was loved by all and known for her kindness and gentleness. From her voice on the phone to her simple acts of reaching out, one knew of Jeanette's love. Jim & Jeanette's hearts and home were always open to all.

Jeanette is survived by her husband, James; her children, Nanette & Nicholas Hathaway and Fr. James & Gigi Shadid; her grandchildren, Grace Hathaway, Nicholas Hathaway, Anna Hathaway, Dimitri Shadid, Noel Shadid and Emil Shadid; her sister, Laurice Birkes and in-laws, Velma Taylor, Philip & Neena Haddad, Barbara Shadid, Elias Khoury, and Julie Nesser as well as large family of loving nephews and nieces and their families.

Trisagion Service for Jeanette will be at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, and Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 21. Both will be at St. Elijah Orthodox Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Elijah or Camp St. Raphael. Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary