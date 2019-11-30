|
|
Annabelle Black OKLAHOMA CITY
Oct. 14, 1923 - Nov. 26, 2019
Annabelle (Smith) Black, born Oct. 14, 1923, in Aurora, MO, passed away on Nov. 26, 2019, in Oklahoma City. She is survived by three children: son, Samuel Clifton (Kathy) Black, of Duluth, MN; son, James Robert (Linda) Black, of OKC; and daughter, Nancy Ann (Michael) Chaney, of OKC; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Samuel Clifton Black, Jr.; her brother and three sisters. Annabelle was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She committed her life to her family and her faith. She was active in her church for many years. She made wonderful memories with her family and friends. She will be missed but not forgotten. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Integris Hospice House, 13920 Quailbrook Dr., Oklahoma City, OK 73134. Viewing will be held on Sunday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. with family present 2-4 p.m. at Mercer-Adams Funeral Service. Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2 at Mercer-Adams Chapel. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 30, 2019