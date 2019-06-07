Anne Katherine

Wittrock Coffey

J an. 5, 1938 - June 4, 2019



OKARCHE

Anne Katherine Wittrock Coffey passed away peace-fully with her family at her side on June 4, 2019, after a sudden illness. Anne was born January 5, 1938, to Paul and Kathrine Alig Wittrock and was the oldest of their five children. Anne was raised on the family farm a few miles east of Okarche, and she attended grade school and high school at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Okarche.

After graduating high school in 1956, Anne attended St. Anthony School of Nursing in Oklahoma City. Anne graduated in 1959 with a nursing degree and worked as a registered nurse at St. Anthony Hospital.

On November 21, 1959, Anne married Thomas F. Coffey, who was also from Okarche. Together they raised five children with Anne running the household, and Tom farming and ranching. Anne was a devoted mother and spouse. After nearly 60 years of marriage, Tom never left the house in the morning to go to the farm without a good-bye kiss and a weather report.

Anne was known for her generous and giving nature. She spent her life helping others, and it gave her great joy in doing so. She had a kind and compassionate spirit, and those around her knew how important they were to her. Anne was a devoted Catholic her entire life and lived her faith through her works. Her life was an example to all those who knew her, especially her children and grandchildren.

Anne is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Kathrine Wittrock.

She is survived by her husband, Tom, and their five children: Kevin (Dixie) Coffey, Steve (Kim) Coffey, Diane (Bob) Mareburger, Suzanne Eubanks, and Stacy (Eric) Sheeks.

Anne is also survived by thirteen wonderful grand-children: Nicholas, Madeline and Annie Coffey, Austin, Tanner and Avery Coffey, Jack and Drew Mareburger, Matthew, Ryan and Emily Eubanks, and Mayson and Rylee Sheeks.

In addition, Anne is survived by her siblings, Paul G. "Butch" (Penny) Wittrock, Mary (Ron) Rueb, Agnes Wittrock, and Bill (Mary Jane) Wittrock; and many nieces and nephews.

Anne's Wake Service will be held Friday, June 7, at 7:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Okarche; and the funeral will be held Saturday, June 8, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Memorials and donations in Anne's honor can be made to the Center of Family Love in Okarche, where Anne was a loving volunteer and faithful board member. Funeral arrange-ments are being conducted by Huber-Benson Funeral Home, El Reno, Oklahoma. Published in The Oklahoman on June 7, 2019